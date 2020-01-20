Windstream connects to Telxius cable landing station in Boca Raton





Windstream Wholesale has connected its core network to the Telxius cable landing station in Boca Raton, Florida. The facility is the terminal station for the South America-1 (SAm-1) cable system owned by Telxius. Windstream Wholesale has existing connections to Telxius’ landing stations in Jacksonville, Florida, and in Virginia Beach, the landing point of the next-generation Dunant and Marea subsea cable systems.

With a reach of nearly 25,000 kilometers, SAm-1 is a subsea fiber-optic cable ring on the seabed surrounding Latin America, and it is the fifth longest submarine cable system in the world. It has fiber route extensions to Ecuador, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic, in addition to the trans-Andean and trans-Guatemalan terrestrial backbones. It also interconnects the American coasts of the Caribbean, the Atlantic and the Pacific. Boca Raton is its northernmost landing point.





“We are excited to expand our highly successful partnership with Telxius,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Windstream Wholesale. “Our collaboration with Telxius is providing customers with ultra-high capacity connectivity and diversity options coast to coast to major peering locations throughout the U.S., Latin America and beyond.”

“We are proud to be extending our collaboration with Windstream Wholesale with the addition of Boca Raton to their network, which is already connecting our landing stations of Jacksonville and Virginia Beach to all international hubs in the U.S. like Miami, Richmond and Ashburn,” said Enrique Valdés, sales vice president, Northern Region, Telxius Cable.







