VMware reports sales of $2.99 billion, up 9% yoy

VMware reported revenue for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2022 of $2.99 billion, an increase of 9% from the first quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP net income was $425 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to $386 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter was $744 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, up 16% per diluted share.





Highlights:

The combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue was $1.39 billion, an increase of 12% from the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Subscription and SaaS revenue for the first quarter was $741 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year.

RPO for the first quarter totaled $11.0 billion, up 9% year-over-year.

The VMware Special Committee of independent directors and Dell Technologies have agreed to terms in which VMware will be spun-off from Dell Technologies. The terms include significant simplification to the corporate ownership structure and an $11.5B to $12.0B special cash dividend recommended by the independent Special Committee and declared by the VMware Board to all VMware stockholders immediately prior to the spin-off and subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions. The two companies have also finalized a commercial agreement that preserves and enhances their strategic partnership to deliver joint customer value.

“We are pleased with our Q1 financial performance as we delivered solutions for customers in strategic areas like multi-cloud, application modernization and digital workspaces, while focusing on providing a broader set of consumption choices with our Subscription and SaaS offerings,” said Zane Rowe, CFO and Interim CEO, VMware. “We are excited to welcome Raghu Raghuram as the next CEO of VMware. This milestone, along with the proposed Dell spin-off, sets the stage for the company’s next innovative chapter.”