Viavi intros 10 GbE smart SFP+ transceiver

VIAVI Solutions introduced a smart, small form-factor pluggable (SFP+) Gigabit Ethernet transceiver for network test, turn-up and performance monitoring up to 10 GbE for applications like 5G xHaul, Business Ethernet Services, Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) for Cable or GPON/XGSPON for Fiber Access Networks.

The Fusion JMEP 10 smart SFP+ is a small, hot-pluggable, optical transceiver offering an economical Ethernet testing solution that is easy to deploy in existing SFP+ ports, simplifying test, service activation and troubleshooting to reduce equipment upgrades, truck rolls and mean time to repair (MTTR). The inline performance monitoring capability turns network ports into service assurance tools, enabling Ethernet operation, administration and maintenance for any 10 GbE network. And a Micro-Burst detection feature monitors traffic with millisecond accuracy to detect spikes that can cause packet loss, which can have a dramatic impact on application performance.

"As the industry moves to 10 GbE as the common data link rate, while access and backhaul networks become more complex, it becomes imperative for operators to develop a test, turnup and performance monitoring strategy right from initial deployment," said Mark Easton, Director, Transport Assurance, VIAVI. "With the Fusion JMEP 10, VIAVI has delivered carrier-grade testing and monitoring within the tiny footprint of a smart SFP+ transceiver."

http://www.viavisolutions.com/en-us/products/fusion-jmep



