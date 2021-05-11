Telefónica partners with Microsoft on private 5G + MEC

Telefónica Tech signed a collaboration agreement with Microsoft on Azure Private Edge Zone.

The integration combines Telefónica' Private 5G connectivity with Microsoft's Edge Computing capabilities on customer premise. The companies are targetting digital transformation opportunities for clients to enable the automation and control of their industrial processes.

“This collaboration agreement between Telefónica Tech and Microsoft, by taking advantage of the capabilities and experiences of both companies, will allow us offering to our clients a framework for the creation, deployment and operation of industrial solutions and their private communications in an integrated way inside and outside the factory. This framework is addressing the needs of those enterprises willing to deploy demanding industrial use cases over secure and performant private connectivity, focusing on simplicity, replicability and scalability,” says Gonzalo Martín-Villa, CEO of IoT and Big Data at Telefónica Tech.

“Together with Telefónica Tech, we can enable enterprises to leverage 5G to accelerate transformation and drive innovation across industrial scenarios within their own private networks,” said Yousef Khalidi, corporate vice president, Azure for Operators at Microsoft. “Partners like Telefónica Tech are critical in helping us meet the on-premises needs of our industrial customers. We look forward to working together to help our customers leverage this platform to drive transformation in their businesses and the industry as a whole in the near future”.



