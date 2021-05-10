Telefónica acquires 20% stake in Nabiax in exchange for 4 data centers

Telefónica will acquire a 20% in Nabiax, a colocation and hosting partner owned y Asterion Industrial Partners, in exchange for four data centers (two in Spain and two in Chile). Asterion and its coinvestors, who retain the remaining 80% of the share capital in Nabiax.

Nabiax operates eleven data centers that it acquired from Telefónica in 2019.

The transaction includes an agreement for housing services in the four DC’s under equivalent terms and conditions as those established in the prior transaction (initial term of ten years). The transaction does not include the sale of servers owned by Telefónica, nor the management and access to customers hosted on them. Telefónica will therefore continue to provide and manage the services that it has been offering to its customers from these DCs and will maintain the direct relationship with such customers.



