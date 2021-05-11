Telecom Egypt picks Juniper for 400G upgrade

Telecom Egypt has selected Juniper Networks to design and deploy a significant network capacity expansion across its national infrastructure, which supports a customer base of 9.8M for fixed line services, 6.9M for broadband and 7.3M for mobile.

Telecom Egypt's network will be equipped with 400G interfaces for Juniper Networks MX Series Universal Routing Platforms, equipped with MPC cards (Modular Port Concentrators). This will be complemented by Juniper’s standards-based automation portfolio and traffic engineering capabilities provided by its NorthStar Controller. This gives Telecom Egypt granular visibility and control across the network. This solution will also provide proactive monitoring, planning and explicit routing of large traffic loads, helping to achieve and maintain consistent performance. Juniper’s HealthBot, an automated, open and programmable network diagnosis tool, will also be deployed by Telecom Egypt.





“The challenge faced by Telecom Egypt is shared by many service providers globally – how to run their network ever ‘hotter’ and faster while meeting customer SLAs and maintaining predictability and resilience, yet controlling operational cost and complexity. Juniper believes that our innovations in cloud routing and network automation help to overcome this challenge now and for the long term. Telecom Egypt is investing in a dynamic, customizable high-performing automated infrastructure that is able to scale upward and outward in step with exponential growth and future demands,” states Raj Yavatkar, Chief Technology Officer, Juniper Networks.