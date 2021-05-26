T-Mobile Netherlands picks Nokia for managed security and optical upgrade

T-Mobile Netherlands selected Nokia to provide a wide range of managed services including automated network and security operations, as well as a service-centric optical network over the course of the five-year rollout.

T-Mobile Netherlands will make use of Nokia’s Managed Security Services – covering all network elements. The service will provide a wide spectrum of security capabilities while meeting the latest cyber security standards and regulations. Nokia said its state-of-the-art network and services operations centre will deliver these services on a 24/7 basis. Nokia will use its NetGuard Audit Compliance Manager to continuously audit and remediate the security configurations of T-Mobile Netherlands to improve compliance to regulations and minimize risks. The partnership will also ensure a superior user experience for clients through comprehensive managed multi-vendor network operation services. In addition, cognitive services based on the Nokia AVA AI-ML system will transform the overall efficiency of the network operation and guarantee the resilience required in the digital era.





Nokia will modernize the operator’s optical network by consolidating its existing DWDM networks into one new core and aggregation network. T-Mobile’s renewed DWDM network will cover the entire country, including 50+ strategic cities, offering its customers enhanced service quality and speeds reaching 400 Gbps and higher.

The optical solutions being deployed are based on the Nokia WaveFabric service-ready platforms and Nokia WaveSuite software portfolio. The Nokia NSP (Network Services Platform) will provide network automation for faster delivery of transport services, optimized network utilization and traffic engineering, as well as dynamic assurance for operating the network with maximum performance and reliability.

Jeroen van Straten, Director Network Operations at T-Mobile, said: “T-Mobile wants its customers to enjoy our networks without any privacy concerns. That is why we continuously challenge ourselves to make our networks as stable and secure as possible. We selected Nokia based on their comprehensive set of sustainable and secure solutions. With Nokia’s years of experience in managed services and building robust optical networks, our team is even more able to concentrate on enabling new services for our customers with faster time to market and lower risks and costs.”