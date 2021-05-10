Swisscom picks Nokia for new optical transport network

Swisscom selected Nokia as the sole supplier to build an end-to-end wavelength division multiplexing/optical transport network (WDM/OTN) nationwide. The fully automated and high capacity optical transport network will support Swisscom customers’ surging bandwidth demands driven by an increase in remote work and learning applications, video streaming, gaming and cloud computing.





The modernized optical network will transport all of Swisscom’s fixed and wireless traffic from customer-provided equipment to metro access to the backbone, and will support client services from 1G to 400G. The deployment will include the Nokia WaveFabric, based on the 1830 family of WDM/OTN platforms powered by the Nokia PSE-V coherent digital signal processor (DSP), and the Nokia WaveSuite portfolio of networking applications for network commissioning, service enablement, and network health and analytics. Also deployed will be the Nokia WavePrime Digital Twin as a Service, which provides a cloud-hosted digital representation or simulation of the physical network to design, replicate, test and analyze in order to optimize physical network performance and reliability.

Christoph Aeschlimann, CIO and CTO, Swisscom, said: “Swisscom has set out its network expansion strategy until the end of 2025, which is to equip the network for the new decade. This strategic partnership with Nokia highlights Swisscom’s commitment to delivering a high capacity, fully automated nationwide optical backbone for Switzerland. This next-generation transport network can quickly adapt to changes and provide superior services and connectivity experiences to our customers. Nokia has proven to be a trusted partner and has been the preferred choice to transform our optical network.”







