SpaceX launched 52 more Starlink satellites on Saturday, May 15 from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

In addition to its own Starlink satellites the booster also carried two satellites for customers: a Capella Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite and Tyvak-0130 for Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems.

This was the eighth launch and landing of this Falcon 9 first stage booster, which previously launched NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, and three Starlink missions.