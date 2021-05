The launch occurred only 5 days after the last Starlink launch. Over 500,000 people have signed up or pre-ordered Starlink service. Starlink also announced that it is now providing service in Austria and France. http://www.spacex.com

SpaceX launched 60 more Starlink satellites on Sunday, May 9 from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral. The Falcon 9 booster, which successfully landed on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship, has now completed 10 launches and landings. It previously supported Crew Dragon’s first demonstration mission to the International Space Station, the RADARSAT Constellation Mission, SXM-7, and now seven Starlink missions.