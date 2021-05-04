SpaceX completes 26 Starlink launch mission, its 10th for 2021

SpaceX successfully launched its next batch of 60 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 booster from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The booster successfully landed on the drone ship in the Atlantic.

It was the 26th Starlink launch mission and the 10th Starlink mission of 2021 all of which used reflown boosters. It was also the 115th launch of a Falcon 9 booster.

The Falcon 9 first stage rocket booster used for this launch previously supported launch of Telstar 18 VANTAGE, Iridium-8, and six Starlink missions.

