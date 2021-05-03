Rockefeller Center picks Boingo to build Wi-Fi 6 network

Rockefeller Center selected Boingo Wireless to design, install and manage a Wi-Fi 6 network across its landmark NYC property which spans 22 acres in the heart of Manhattan. The network will deliver connectivity to the venue’s daily visitors, enable enhanced business operations, and set the stage for a high-bandwidth experience for property tenant employees.

Encompassing three city blocks between Fifth Avenue and the Avenue of the Americas, from 48th to 51st Streets, Rockefeller Center consists of more than seven million square feet spread across 12 buildings featuring world-class shops, restaurants, entertainment venues and office space. For this immense and diverse property, Boingo will launch Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for the indoor and outdoor public spaces.

“Rockefeller Center is New York at its best—architecture, dining, history, culture, business and the arts all colliding within the heart of the city,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “Boingo is a Wi-Fi 6 pioneer, and we’re honored to help power a new generation of connectivity at Rockefeller Center. Our Wi-Fi 6 networks provide the foundation for a host of current and emerging uses from supporting thousands of connected devices to delivering mission-critical business applications, to streaming ultra-high-definition movies or providing touchless health and safety monitoring protocols.”