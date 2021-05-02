Ribbon posts Q1 sales of $193 million

Ribbon Communications revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $193 million, compared to $158 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 22%. This includes a $37 million year over year revenue increase related to acquisition of ECI Telecom Group Ltd. ("ECI"), which closed on March 3, 2020.

"We are off to a good start in 2021 with first quarter results in line with our expectations, and we are particularly pleased with our Adjusted EBITDA exceeding our guidance range and earnings per share at the high end of the range," noted Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Communications. "We look forward to building on this success as we continue to realize the benefits of our broader portfolio and robust customer relationships."

