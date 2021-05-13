Raghu Raghuram appointed CEO of VMware

Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of VMware and member of the company's Board of Directors, effective June 1, 2021. He currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Products and Cloud Services at VMware.

Since joining the company in 2003, Raghuram has helped steer the VMware’s strategic direction and its technology evolution. He helped grow the core virtualization business, drove VMware’s software defined data center strategy, constructed and guided VMware’s cloud computing business and SaaS transformation efforts, played a pivotal role in the company’s M&A strategy, and has been key in driving partnerships with Dell Technologies, hyper-scalers and other strategic partners.

“VMware is uniquely poised to lead the multi-cloud computing era with an end-to-end software platform spanning clouds, the data center and the edge, helping to accelerate our customers’ digital transformations,” said Raghu Raghuram. “I am honored, humbled and excited to have been chosen to lead this company to a new phase of growth. We have enormous opportunity, we have the right solutions, the right team, and we will continue to execute with focus, passion, and agility.”

VMware also appointed Sumit Dhawan as President, leading all go-to-market functions including Worldwide Sales, Worldwide Partner and Commercial Organization, Customer Experience and Success (CXS), Marketing, and Communications.

In addition, VMware reported revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 is expected to be $2.994 billion, an increase of 9.5% from the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The combination of Subscription and SaaS and license revenue is expected to be $1.387 billion, an increase of 12.5% from the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

GAAP operating margin for the first quarter is expected to be 18.7%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 30.8%.

GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be $1.01 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be $1.76 per diluted share.



