ProLabs temp stabilized 100GBase-LR4 QSFP28 transceivers

ProLabs launched its new industrial temperature (ITEMP) QSFP28 100G transceivers, stabilizing 100G signals across temperature sensitive network links from -40C to +85C.
ProLabs' said its QSFP28 100G ITEMP transceiver solutions are interoperable in environments with switches and routers from Cisco, Arista, Fujitsu, Alcatel-Lucent Nokia, and Ciena.
- MSA and TAA Compliant 100GBase-LR4 QSFP28 Transceiver (SMF, 1310nm, LC, DML, DOM, 10km, Rugged)
