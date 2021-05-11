ProLabs temp stabilized 100GBase-LR4 QSFP28 transceivers

ProLabs launched its new industrial temperature (ITEMP) QSFP28 100G transceivers, stabilizing 100G signals across temperature sensitive network links from -40C to +85C.

"Stabilizing signals across all network elements is essential in achieving usable next-generation data rates at and beyond 100G," said Patrick Beard, Chief Technology Officer at ProLabs. "QSFP28 100G ITEMP transceivers deliver network reliability and consistency exactly where it is needed most—to key 5G wireless midhaul, backhaul, high frequency, and access network links."

ProLabs' said its QSFP28 100G ITEMP transceiver solutions are interoperable in environments with switches and routers from Cisco, Arista, Fujitsu, Alcatel-Lucent Nokia, and Ciena.

