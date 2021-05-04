POST Luxembourg deploys ADVA's FSP 3000 TeraFlex

POST Luxembourg has deployed ADVA's FSP 3000 TeraFlex terminal to boost the capacity of its national core network to support 400GbE client services. The low-power 1RU ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex leverages software-defined fractional QAM modulation and adaptive baud rate capabilities, determining the best possible capacity and spectral efficiency for each light path.

“ADVA’s compact, plug-and-play technology enables us to ensure high levels of speed and efficiency for our networks while meeting the connectivity needs of both our mobile and enterprise customers,” said Pierre Scholtes, head of telecom networks, POST Luxembourg. “The ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex maximizes the value of our network. It’s enabled us to affordably make the leap to 5G backhaul without adding complexity.”

“By utilizing our FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ to future-proof its backhaul architecture, POST Luxembourg is leading the way in the Benelux region. Our unique solution is now optimizing all optical paths in its network, improving port efficiency, enhancing performance and delivering major opex savings,” commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA. “The key advantage our TeraFlex™ brings is its ability to maximize the transmission capacity for any given fiber link. That enables POST Luxembourg to exploit untapped capacity in its existing infrastructure without the cost of a complete system upgrade. It provides a route to 5G capacity and flexibility without major effort or risk.”

http://www.adva.com