OSA to host 5G Summit - 13 – 14 July,

The Optical Society (OSA) will host amd all virtual 5G Summit on July 13-14 to discuss optical access, aggregation networks, edge computing and the 5G ecosystem.

“Expanding upon the inaugural 2019 OSA 5G Summit, this year’s program will engage attendees with the developments critical to performance targets for 5G systems,” said co-chair Jörg-Peter Elbers, SVP Advanced Technology, Standards & IPR at ADVA, Germany.

Distinguished speakers will discuss technologies that are increasing network speeds, expanding interactivity on the network and more. The following companies will be represented: ADVA, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, ETSI-F5G, Futurewei, Lumentum, MobileEdgeX, NTT, NTT Docomo, Orange Labs, Rakuten Mobile, Telecom Italia, Qualcomm, VaporIO, Verizon and II-VI.

“Advancements in 5G networks are crucial to the photonics and fiber optics industry,” said co-chair Xiang Liu, VP Optical Transport and Access, Futurewei Technologies, US. “The 5G Summit is pivotal to information sharing among our global mobile and optical network community.”

Panel discussion topics include:

5G Vision, Use Cases & Deployment Status

5G Technologies, Open RAN & Edge Computing

The 5th Generation Fixed Network (F5G), New Use Cases & Enabling Technologies

Optical Transceivers and Photonic Devices for 5G

https://www.osa.org/en-us/meetings/member_events/osa_5g_summit/registration/