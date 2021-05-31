Orange upgrades its network in Guinea Bissau





The Orange Group announced a major upgrade of its mobile network in Guinea Bissau. a country on the northwestern coast of Africa with a population of 2 million people..

Orange Bissau 2G/3G rural coverage is being extended to more than 1,000 villages with the deployment of 150 new antennas. The network modernization and extension program will also see upgrades to the 3G + and 4G network across the country.





Orange Bissau currently has nearly one million (1,000,000) mobile customers and six hundred thousand (600,000) Orange Money customers.

Orange Bissau is one of the leading contributors to the Guinean Bissau economy with 9.7% of tax revenue and 3.1% of overall state budget revenue in 2020 and nearly 8,000 direct and indirect jobs created.