Optical Cable Corp. selected for DoD project

Optical Cable Corporation, which supplies a broad range of fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions, has been awarded a contract to supply certain of OCC's proprietary products to a major defense contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense. OCC has received a purchase order totaling more than $1.0 million.

OCC expects to begin manufacturing the products in the fiscal third quarter of 2021 and continuing throughout fiscal year 2021. Further details regarding the contract were not disclosed.

Neil Wilkin, President and Chief Executive Officer of OCC, said, "OCC is proud of its long history designing and manufacturing products for the U.S. military. Once again, we are humbled to do our part by leveraging our innovative technologies and substantial capabilities to supply and support the brave men and women protecting our freedom. We are fortunate to count a number of veterans among our dedicated team, and all of us look forward to delivering the products and solutions on which our military relies and for which OCC is known."