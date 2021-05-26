OPPO introduces eSIM for 5G SA networks

OPPO introduced the first 5G SA-Compatible eSIM on its newly launched flagship 5G smartphone, the OPPO Find X3 Pro, developed in collaboration with Thales. The eSIM, or embedded SIM, is directly built into the device.

"As a leading global technology company, OPPO has been spurring the development of 5G technology since the very beginning. We are committed to providing innovative 5G experiences for users and we see eSIM as an exciting prospect in delivering these experiences,” said Xia Yang, Senior Director of Carrier Product, OPPO. “Through our technical collaboration with Thales, we have made the Find X3 Pro one of the first devices in the world to be equipped with 5G SA-Compatible eSIM. As 5G SA networks are being deployed around the world, the addition of 5G SA-Compatible eSIM brings more possibilities for Find X3 Pro users worldwide."

Thales is a leading provider in both hardware-based eSIM and eSIM connectivity management with more than 200 eSIM management platforms awarded by mobile operators, operator alliances, MVNOs, and OEMs across all continents. As OPPO's key eSIM solutions partner, Thales eSIM solutions have already been included in the OPPO Watch, OPPO’s first smartwatch with built-in cellular connectivity.



