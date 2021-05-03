OpenTelemetry v1.0 promises cloud-native observability

Version 1.0 of OpenTelemetry, an open source observability project for cloud-native software under the CNCF, has been released. The initial release is focused on tracing stability, which is seen as only the first step towards having one observability framework for trace, metrics, and logs. The top hyperscale cloud providers, application performance monitoring (APM), monitorin

OpenTelemetry aims to standardize the collection of telemetry data from infrastructure, services, and software, then forward this data to a variety of analysis tools. OpenTelemetry is 100% free and open source, and is adopted and supported by Google Cloud, amongst others.

Google said it is "fully embracing the OpenTelemetry standard" to ensure that its customers get the best use of the information collected from any of its cloud-native products. Other companies expressing support include Cisco AppDynamics, Datadog, Dynatrace, New Relic, and Splunk.

