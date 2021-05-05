Ooredoo Kuwait picks Nokia for 5G Fixed Wireless Access

Ooredoo Kuwait has selected Nokia to supply 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) customer premise equipment. Ooredoo is using FWA to extend the reach of its fiber network to premises not easily connected with direct fiber lines. This will support the company to significantly increase its fixed broadband customer base across the country.

Ooredoo is now offering the Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway as a premium internet device for residential and business customers.





Nokia’s self-installable 5G FWA gateway incorporates Wi-Fi 6 with self-optimizing mesh technology.

Essa Haider, Director of Network Planning and Design, Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “Fixed broadband is essential for Kuwait’s economic growth and diversification. 5G Fixed Wireless Access is a key component of our strategy and we’re delighted to be partnering with Nokia to provide better coverage, reach and speed.”