ONAP Honolulu adds cloud-native functionality, O-RAN integrations

LF Networking (LFN) announced the ONAP Honolulu release -- the eighth distribution of the Open Network Automation Platform

ONAP Honolulu highlights:

More Cloud Native Functionality. Honolulu brings cloud native functionality with seamless configuration of Helm based CNFs and K8s resources. This new functionality includes health checks and is implemented in the Controller Design Studio (CDS) and MutliCloud projects. An ONAP cloud native task force meets regularly to explore deeper cloud native integrations.

LF Networking also announced the new 5G Super Blueprint, which works end-to-end across the open source 5G stack enabling easier deployments and automation with Magma 5G Core, ORAN SC, LF Edge Akraino.

"ONAP is an integral component of the 5G Super Blueprint, bringing automation and other management and orchestration capabilities to the end-to-end 5G infrastructure," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "The Honolulu release—which really brings robust cloud native capabilities to the forefront—coincides with collaborative efforts across open source communities to deliver more scalable, deployable networks across 5G, carrier Wi-Fi, private LTE, and more."

"From its birth, ONAP has been positioned as a critical Network Automation Platform, continuously growing its 5G footprint and Cloud Native capabilities while playing an active role in CSPs' RAN virtualization journey", said Catherine Lefèvre, ONAP TSC Chair. "In addition to our 5G features and O-RAN integration activities, our latest release, Honolulu, is extending Network Slicing functions to support RAN, Core, and Transport domains. Additionally, this release also introduces the concept of best practices and global requirements (design patterns applicable to the whole code base) to ensure we keep enhancing platform robustness. ONAP will remain an important agent of change this year by expanding its scope to include functionalities for Enterprise Customers and Vertical Markets, while enhancing its modularity to enable lightweight packaging tailored to specific use cases."

The next ONAP release, 'Istanbul,' is planned for 2H of 2021.

https://www.onap.org/software