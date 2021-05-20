NTT Ltd. integrates cloud infrastructure for Indonesia's XL Axiata





NTT Ltd. is integrating solutions from VMware, Cisco, F5, Check Point, Dell, Veeam, and McAfee into a unified IT cloud infrastructure for Indonesia's XL Axiata. This enables Axiata to consolidate its end-to-end components, such as servers, storage, networks and security, which automating its provisioning processes and repetitive IT service requests. Upon project completion, NTT provided post-implementation support and ensured a smooth transition phase by shadowing an appointed Managed Services team members.

https://hello.global.ntt/en-us/newsroom/ntt-partners-with-xl-axiata