NTT establishes IOWN Integrated Innovation Center

NTT Corporation will establish an "IOWN Integrated Innovation Center" to advance R&D for optical and 6G wireless networks. Hidehiro Tsukano, Corporate Adviser of NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, will be appointed as the Head of the IOWN Integrated Innovation Center.

The IOWN concept announced in May 2019 aims to develop an innovative network and information processing platform using photonics-electronics convergence technologies in 2030. NTT is studying use cases and technical specifications in cooperation with global leading companies participating in the IOWN Global Forum.

Under this new organization, NTT will also establish three centers: the "Network Innovation Center", the "Software Innovation Center", and the "Device Innovation Center".

Three new research institutes, "Human Informatics Laboratories", "Social Informatics Laboratories" and "Computer & Data Science Laboratories" will be established under the control of the Service Innovation Laboratory Group in order to accelerate research and development with the goal of creating essential value required in the future society. Consequently, the "Service Evolution Laboratories", "Media Intelligence Laboratories" and "Secure Platform Laboratories" will be abolished.

The "Network Technology Laboratories" will be consolidated into the "Network Service Systems Laboratories" under the control of the Information Network Laboratory Group in order to accelerate research and development of network systems toward IOWN, such as the All Photonics Network and integration of fixed-mobile communication networks.

https://group.ntt/en/newsrelease/2021/05/12/210512d.html

