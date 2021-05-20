NTT envisions a Space Integrated Computing Network

NTT is collaborating with SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings on the prospect of space-based computing infrastructure.

The space integrated computing network is a novel infrastructure to be built by combining NTT's network/computing infrastructure and SKY Perfect JSAT's space assets/business. It integrates multiple orbits from the ground to HAPS floating at high altitude, Low Earth Orbits and Geostationary Orbits. In addition, they are connected to the ground by an optical wireless communication networks to form a constellation, and distributed computing enhances various data processing. It also provides access to terrestrial mobile devices for ultra-wide service coverage.

https://group.ntt/en/newsrelease/2021/05/20/210520a.html