NTT DATA to acquire Nexient, a software developer

NTT DATA Services agreed to acquire Nexient, a developer of cloud-native applications based in Silicon Valley with offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Columbus, Ohio. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The companies said Nexient will serve as a scalable anchor for NTT DATA’s Application Development & Modernization practice, adding user-centric full stack product development capabilities and speeding the ability to offer sophisticated digital transformation services to clients, including digital product strategy, product design and development, and platform transformation.

“Application Development and Modernization is a critical and fast-growing piece of the digital transformation value chain. With Nexient’s agile, product-minded development disciplines, we’re better equipped to help our clients quickly take advantage of digital innovations,” said Eric Clark, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer, NTT DATA Services. “NTT DATA is investing to grow our business and our digital expertise through hiring, training and R&D, as well as targeted acquisitions of best-in-class, digital companies. Nexient is the next step in this strategy and a great addition to our team.”

“Nexient’s product-minded agile development approach has earned our clients’ trust to solve their complex business problems,” said Mark Orttung, Nexient CEO. “Building on our commitment to operate within our core values, leadership competencies, and team-based approach, we are excited to join NTT DATA and expand the scope and value of the services we deliver to our clients.”

