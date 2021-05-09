Nokia wins contract with Germany's public safety digital radio network





Nokia has been awarded a four-year contract to provide technical, maintenance and management services for the German nationwide BDBOS public safety digital radio network.

Under the contract, Nokia will support mission-critical communications infrastructure across German national, federal and local Public Protection and Disaster Relief (PPDR) agencies. With responsibility for system upgrades at base station sites, Nokia will support a network-wide IP migration program that will involve more than 8,000 technical modifications.

Under the project, Nokia will help to migrate Digitalfunk BOS network from TETRA TDM to IP. This will simplify system architecture.





Frank Buddrus, Vice President, BDBOS, said: “With its technical expertise, services track record and public safety domain knowledge, Nokia will help manage the next phase in the future of BOS Digitalfunknetz. We look forward to working in close partnership with Nokia to raise standards even higher in our service to German citizens and public safety organizations.”