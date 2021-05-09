Nokia debuts "Smart Node" 5G indoor CPE

Nokia introduced an indoor mobile module for delivering 4G and 5G coverage for residential and small-medium enterprises.

The Nokia Smart Node is a dedicated indoor mobile solution with superior coverage and capacity and can be easily scaled from single to multiple units to meet total indoor coverage requirements. It supports traffic management by reducing core network load and optimizing macro resource allocation. It delivers uncongested high throughput network performance with existing secure authentication and provides a secure connection and SIM-based authentication to assure the quality required in mobile networks.

Giuseppe Targia, VP Mobile Networks Transport Business Unit at Nokia, said: “These new additions to our femtocell range enhance our award-winning and industry-leading small cells portfolio which covers all use cases for both indoor and outdoor use. These compact and stylish units make it easy to benefit from superior indoor coverage and capacity particularly for home or small business use.”