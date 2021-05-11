Nokia cites momentum for its Quillion Multi-PON

Nokia cited carrier customer momentum for its Quillion Multi-PON solutions. Its Quillion chipset-based broadband solutions are now being deployed in more than 40 countries around the world by 100 carrier customers.

Nokia started shipping the in-house-designed Quillion based solutions in 2020. Early customers for GPON or XGS-PON include Proximus, Chorus, Telefonica, KPN, Oi Brazil, TDS Telecom, Hotwire Communications and TIM.

Sandra Motley, President, Fixed Networks Division at Nokia, said “Next generation access is accelerating. Consumers and businesses need more broadband, and that trend will continue. Operators need innovative solutions that will enable them to keep up with the demand, keep cost under control and future proof their networks, including using fiber for 5G transport. We have developed Quillion to ensure we can bring state-of-the-art solutions that our customers need.”



