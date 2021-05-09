Nokia adds mmWave, micro RRH and AirScale indoor small cell radios

Nokia launched new additions to its AirScale small cells portfolio for premium indoor and outdoor 5G coverage, featuring support for the majority of frequency bands, including requirements for C-Band spectrum in the U.S.





Highlights:

Nokia’s new AirScale micro Remote Radio Heads (mRRH) deliver premium outdoor 5G coverage, enhancing both capacity and coverage in dense urban environments. Nokia’s mRRHs allow operators to cost-effectively densify their networks, especially where the deployment of a macro cell would not be appropriate. Micro RRH have small footprints and offer increased deployment options, as well as lower power consumption and so lower operational cost. In addition to the new U.S. C-Band (n77) product, Nokia’s enhanced mRRH portfolio also offers even broader mid-band capabilities with a new n79 product.

Nokia's new range of AirScale indoor Radio (ASiR) solutions include a new ASiR-pRRH (pico Remote Radio Head) supporting U.S. C-Band spectrum requirements and a new triple-band pRRH – the first integrated 4G/5G pRRH. Nokia has also released a new Smart HUB, which supports even greater throughput capacity for 5G and an associated Hybrid Fiber Converter that enables the use of hybrid fibers for interconnection to existing ASiR-pRRH.

Nokia has also announced the availability of its latest millimeter wave (mmWave) radio product line-up, designed for stadiums, airports or pedestrianized areas. These compact products support a wide range of deployment options to ease installation considerations in busy locations. Nokia’s mmWave portfolio supports all spectrum bands including 24/26 GHz, 28 GHz and 39 GHz.

Nokia recently launched the Nokia Smart Node, a compact femtocell solution delivering high-quality 4G and 5G indoor mobile coverage for residential and small-medium enterprise use. The unique, ‘plug and play’ modular design can be readily deployed in any environment to support evolving consumer applications. It is future-proof, supporting 4G now and 5G as and when required.