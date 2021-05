Huawei is calling for open dialogue with the U.S. government in hopes of lifting the blacklisting which is eroding its international business, according to an open letter to President Joe Biden published by Nikkei Asia from Vincent Peng, senior vice president at Huawei, and a member of the company's board.

In the letter, Peng argues that a continued decoupling of the U.S. and Chinese tech sectors will be very costly to the global economy. He states that Huawei is "open to discussing anything, including opening Huawei's equipment to independent testing, or licensing our fifth-generation, or 5G, technology to a U.S. company or consortium."

https://asia.nikkei.com/Opinion/Huawei-to-Joe-Biden-Let-s-talk