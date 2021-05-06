New 5G milestone over mmWave: 1 Gbps over 7km

UScellular demonstrated sustained average downlink speeds of ~1 Gbps and peak speeds over 2 Gbps at a distance of 7 km — the farthest 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connection in the U.S.

The milestone was achieved using Ericsson infrastructure and an Inseego Wavemaker fixed wireless outdoor gateway, powered by the Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform gen 1.

Additionally, at a distance of 1.75 km with no line of sight, the companies achieved sustained average downlink speeds of ~730 Mbps and sustained average uplink speeds of ~38 Mbps.

These results were achieved in Janesville, Wisconsin, on UScellular’s commercial network by applying Ericsson’s extended-range functionality to Ericsson commercial hardware Antenna Integrated Radio (AIR) 5322 advanced antenna system, along with an Inseego Wavemaker 5G outdoor CPE FW2010 powered by the Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform gen 1 featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System and a Qualcomm QTM527 mmWave antenna module.

“We have long been pushing the boundaries of 5G technology, and this collaboration with UScellular, Inseego, and Qualcomm Technologies continues to demonstrate our successful track record in extending coverage with our industry-leading 5G mmWave hardware and software solutions optimized for FWA,” said Per Narvinger, head of product area networks, Ericsson. “Today, technology plays a critical role in our lives, and we’re thrilled to provide our advanced technology and networking expertise to help address the last mile of connectivity across the U.S.”

“This is an exciting, high-performance product within our growing portfolio of 5G fixed wireless access solutions,” said Ashish Sharma, president of IoT and mobile solutions, Inseego. “We’re delivering exceptionally high throughput at a very long distance with millimeter wave technology. In addition to bringing 5G to enterprise and home broadband customers almost anywhere, we see a great market with the FW2010 for infrastructure backhaul applications. This is truly a game-changer for the FWA market.”