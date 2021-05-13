NeoPhotonics ships first coherent components for 800G and up

NeoPhotonics announced the first pilot shipments of Class 60 versions of its Coherent Driver-Modulator (CDM) and Intradyne Coherent Receiver (Micro-ICR) designed for the next generation of 96 GBaud and above systems supporting 800G rates.

NeoPhotonics said higher symbol rates increase data capacity while maintaining superior optical signal-to-noise ratio (OSNR) and reach performance, thereby enabling the highest speed-over-distance use. These new components are available in compact form factor packages suitable for use in pluggable modules and compact daughter cards.

NeoPhotonics' Class 60 Coherent components extend the highest speed-over-distance performance of its existing Class 40 products by increasing the 3 dB bandwidth from 40 GHz to 60 GHz. These NeoPhotonics components work together to enable single wavelength data transmission near one Terabit per second over datacenter interconnect (DCI) distances, as well as 400~500Gbs transmission over long haul distances.

NeoPhotonics Class 60, polarization-multiplexed, coherent driver modulator (CDM) features a co-packaged InP modulator with four linear, high bandwidth, differential drivers, and is designed for low modulation voltage, or “V-Pi”, low insertion loss, and a high extinction ratio. The compact package is compliant with the form factor of the OIF Implementation Agreement #OIF-HB-CDM-01.0. NeoPhotonics Class 60 High Bandwidth Micro-Intradyne Coherent Receiver (Micro-ICR) is designed for 96 GBaud symbol rates, essentially tripling the rate of standard 100G ICRs. The compact package is compliant with the OIF Implementation Agreement OIF-DPC-MRX-02.0.

These components work with NeoPhotonics’ “Nano” Ultra-Narrow Linewidth external cavity tunable laser, which cuts the size approximately in half compared to current Micro-ITLAs, while featuring industry-leading linewidth, low phase noise, and low electrical power consumption.





“We are pleased to be shipping initial quantities of our Class 60 coherent modulators and receivers, which along with our Ultra-Narrow Linewidth external cavity 'Nano' tunable laser, provide a complete suite of components enabling customers to efficiently implement 800Gbps per wavelength coherent communications systems,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “We are further extending the bandwidth of our Indium Phosphide coherent integration platform by developing Class 80 components for 130 Gbaud operation as we continue to serve the highest speed-over-distance applications,” concluded Mr. Jenks.

https://ir.neophotonics.com/news-releases/news-release-details/neophotonics-announces-pilot-shipments-class-60-coherent