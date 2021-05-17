National Broadband Ireland rolls FTTH in Tipperary

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network under the Irish Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP), confirmed that construction activiy is now underway in Tipperary.

In Tipperary, over 3,316 https://nbi.ie/premises have been surveyed to date with network designs completed to deliver the new Fibre to the Home (FTTH) network in the area. In Tipperary, there are 29,759 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. This equates to 35% of all premises in the county. Under the National Broadband Plan, Tipperary will see an investment of €118M in the new high-speed fibre network.

NBI chief executive Peter Hendrick said the company was pleased with the progress being made: “We started physical work on the ground in January 2020 and despite the challenging environment caused by Covid-19, we’ve grown and mobilised the team working on the project across all 26 counties and are making good progress. We are acutely aware that people want access to high-speed broadband as soon as possible, and our goal is to deliver that.”

