National Broadband Ireland rolls FTTH in Tipperary

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network under the Irish Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP), confirmed that construction activiy is now underway in Tipperary.
NBI chief executive Peter Hendrick said the company was pleased with the progress being made: “We started physical work on the ground in January 2020 and despite the challenging environment caused by Covid-19, we’ve grown and mobilised the team working on the project across all 26 counties and are making good progress. We are acutely aware that people want access to high-speed broadband as soon as possible, and our goal is to deliver that.”