Movistar Chile picks Nokia for 5G launch

Movistar Chile, a division of Telefónica, is using Nokia's AirScale portfolio for its 5G launch. In addition, Nokia will upgrade Movistar’s 4G and 4G+ networks to strengthen the critical network backbone across Chile’s key markets.

The upgraded network, which will operate across Movistar’s recently won spectrum in Chile’s 5G auction in the 3.5GHz band, will leverage Nokia’s AirScale Radio Access portfolio to deliver ultra-low latency, huge connectivity and extreme capacity, offering both consumers and small to medium-sized business a path to 5G in Chile for the first time. Nokia’s AirScale portfolio can be seamlessly upgraded from 4G/LTE to 5G/NR via a software-based upgrade to enable a smooth evolution towards 5G deployments.





Nokia notes that Chile is the first country in Latin America to have a 5G auction. Movistar Chile acquired 50 MHz in the 3.5Ghz band, which will support enhanced mobile broadband services in Chile. 5G is an evolution in mobile networks. Telefónica Hispanoamérica is evaluating the right circumstances for deployment in each market, taking steps towards the evolution of the network in several countries.