Movandi tests mmWave repeaters for 5G cellular vehicle-to-everything

Movandi has demonstrated the use of mmWave repeaters that could power 5G cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communications for the next generation of connected cars.
Movandi said 5G access points could be spaced approximately 1,000 meters apart to extend continuous coverage and provide a smooth handoff between gNBs to maintain continuity.
“Through in-vehicle testing of Movandi powered repeaters in real-world conditions, we’ve proven that our mmWave technology provides a ready to go solution for extending 5G coverage, whether it’s fixed or mobile, for a vastly improved user experience. Today we showed our technology is ready for mass scale deployment in connected vehicles,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and co-founder of Movandi. “We optimized the performance of our BeamX mmWave powered repeaters for demanding automotive applications by holistically tailoring the 5G radio as a complete system and co-designing the RF chipset, DSP functions, beamforming and algorithms. We partnered with Airfide Networks, a 5G software innovator, to develop the handoff algorithm that makes our BeamXR-powered repeaters so highly effective in rapid signal transfers.”
