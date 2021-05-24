Movandi tests mmWave repeaters for 5G cellular vehicle-to-everything

Movandi has demonstrated the use of mmWave repeaters that could power 5G cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communications for the next generation of connected cars.

A Movandi BeamXR powered mmWave repeater installed inside a car enabled greater than 10x performance gains with an average throughput of 1.5 Gbps on the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network. Test results showed a 25X throughput improvement of a typical 4G LTE service and was conducted on behalf of an industry partner.

Movandi said 5G access points could be spaced approximately 1,000 meters apart to extend continuous coverage and provide a smooth handoff between gNBs to maintain continuity.

“Through in-vehicle testing of Movandi powered repeaters in real-world conditions, we’ve proven that our mmWave technology provides a ready to go solution for extending 5G coverage, whether it’s fixed or mobile, for a vastly improved user experience. Today we showed our technology is ready for mass scale deployment in connected vehicles,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and co-founder of Movandi. “We optimized the performance of our BeamX mmWave powered repeaters for demanding automotive applications by holistically tailoring the 5G radio as a complete system and co-designing the RF chipset, DSP functions, beamforming and algorithms. We partnered with Airfide Networks, a 5G software innovator, to develop the handoff algorithm that makes our BeamXR-powered repeaters so highly effective in rapid signal transfers.”

