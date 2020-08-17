Megaport's Virtual Edge integrates Fortinet SD-WAN

Megaport is now offering Fortinet Secure SD-WAN on Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE) network-as-a-service platform.
With Fortinet Secure SD-WAN available on MVE, customers can now host localised virtual SD-WAN controllers on Megaport’s global platform and reduce the distance data traverses over internet paths from branch locations to critical services in public or private clouds and even other branch locations.
Fortinet customers can now access Megaport’s leading ecosystem of more than 700 enabled data centres worldwide, over 360 service providers, and 220+ cloud on-ramps.
Fortinet Secure SD-WAN on MVE Highlights:
- Reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps when compared to internet rates.
- Better performance with reduced jitter and latency.
- Globally distributed for localised connections.
- Point-and-click network provisioning to support interconnection between branch locations, data centres, cloud providers, and IT services.
- Real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections.
- No hardware to ship, install, or manage.
- Unified end-to-end network provisioning and management to transform legacy networks.
- Secure, multicloud connections to the world’s leading clouds such as Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Salesforce.