Marine survey completed for cable linking Florida to Cancun

Marine survey work has been completed for a new subsea cable to Florida and Cancun, Mexico, with distribution throughout the Mexican Caribbean.

GigNet, a digital infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network in the Riviera Maya region of Quintana Roo, Mexico, said its forthcoming, 1,100 km “GigNet-1” subsea cable system will provide seamless connectivity between the Yucatan Peninsula and the United States for hotels and resorts, other large enterprise customers, small to medium businesses, smart homes, and GigNet “Smart Communities.”

GigNet also announced that it expects to complete its announced acquisition of the assets and operations of FB Submarine Partners LLC during June, 2021.

https://gignetinc.com/