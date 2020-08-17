Lightmatter raises $80 million for its photonic processor

Lightmatter, a start-up based in Boston, has raised $80 million in Series B funding for its development of a new class of photonic processing chip.

Founded in 2017, Lightmatter is pioneering a new paradigm in processor chip architecture that uses photons instead of electrons.

Over the last year, Lightmatter announced the first photonic computer code-named Mars and a new wafer-scale solution, code-named Passage, to enable computer chips to communicate at unprecedented speeds. Most recently, the company announced the world’s first, general-purpose photonic AI accelerator, code-named Envise.

The round was led by Viking Global Investors with participation from GV (formerly Google Ventures), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Lockheed Martin, Matrix Partners, SIP Global Partners, Spark Capital, and others. This brings total funding for the firm to $113 million.

“This investment is a strong endorsement of our approach to delivering higher performance, lower environmental impact AI compute solutions to the global technology community,” said Lightmatter co-founder and CEO, Nick Harris. ”Funds will be used to accelerate production and go-to-market of our first generation roadmap products, and build out our sales and operations teams.”

Lightmatter also announced today that Olivia Nottebohm, former chief operating officer of Dropbox, will be joining the Board of Directors. In her role at Dropbox, Nottebohm led sales, business development, partnerships marketing, customer success, support, people and communications. Prior to joining Dropbox, Nottebohm held leadership sales and go-to-market roles at Google, and was a Technology Practice Partner at McKinsey & Company.