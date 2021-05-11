LF Networking video: 5G Super Blueprint

Pieces are coming together from across the many open source networking projects to define an end-to-end architecture for 5G.

The new 5G Super Blueprint works end-to-end across the open source 5G stack enabling easier deployments and automation with Magma 5G Core, ORAN SC, LF Edge Akraino.

Arpit Joshipura, GM, Networking, Edge & IoT, The Linux Foundation, explains.

“ONAP is an integral component of the 5G Super Blueprint, bringing automation and other management and orchestration capabilities to the end-to-end 5G infrastructure,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Linux Foundation. “The Honolulu release—which really brings robust cloud native capabilities to the forefront—coincides with collaborative efforts across open source communities to deliver more scalable, deployable networks across 5G, carrier Wi-Fi, private LTE, and more.”

