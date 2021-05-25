Keysight delivers test solution for devices operating in unlicensed spectrum

Keysight Technologies introduced a egulatory test solution for the certification of wireless devices that use the unlicensed bands at 2.4 and 5 GHz.

Highlights of the new Keysight IOT0047A regulatory test solution:

support for Wi-Fi 6E-ready hardware

flexible software that is continuously updated according to the latest ETSI and FCC standard releases.

increase throughput and asset utilization with a system that can easily scale into separate test stations and used in parallel to address different standards and test cases.

upgrade as needs evolve with an expandable system – add additional channels, software capabilities or standards coverage.

reduce turnaround time and improve process efficiency with purpose-built test automation software that simplifies and automates the testing cycle, from test configurations to report generation.

"Rapid growth of new IoT devices and designs creates challenges for test labs to address the increasing complexity in regulatory testing. Keysight’s IOT0047A enables labs to simplify the testing process, increase throughput and easily upgrade to support new standards,” said Boon Juan Tan, vice president and general manager, General Electronics Measurement Solutions at Keysight Technologies. “Our goal is to help customers improve ROI in capital investment and gain a competitive edge by enabling their clients to be first-to-market by supporting the latest wireless standards.”





