Keysight appoints an Intel exec to its Board

Keysight Technologies appointed Michelle J. Holthaus to its Board of Directors.

Holthaus has served as executive vice president and chief revenue officer at Intel Corporation since September 2019 where she leads Intel’s global sales, marketing and communications functions. She previously served as senior vice president and general manager of sales and marketing from July 2018 to September 2019, as corporate vice president and general manager of sales and marketing from September 2017 to July 2018, and as division vice president and division general manager of sales and marketing from February 2016 to September 2017. She has been with Intel since 1996 and has held a variety of roles within the products and marketing areas.





“I am excited to welcome Michelle to Keysight’s Board. Michelle brings a wealth of relevant experience and expertise across key areas of the communications and technology industries, including deep customer and supplier insight,” stated Ron Nersesian, chairman and CEO of Keysight. “The Keysight Board and I are looking forward to working with Michelle and having her perspective as we execute our strategy and create further value for stakeholders.”



