Keysight acquires Quantum Benchmark

Keysight Technologies has acquired Quantum Benchmark, a start-up offering error diagnostics, error suppression and performance validation software for quantum computing. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Quantum Benchmark, which is based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, was backed by venture funds VanEdge Capital and Quantonation. The company's technology is based on research conducted by the University of Waterloo’s Institute for Quantum Computing. The acquisition of Quantum Benchmark supports Keysight's goal to deliver a comprehensive quantum portfolio addressing customer needs across the physical, protocol, and application layers. Quantum Benchmark represents Keysight's third acquisition in the quantum space after Signadyne in 2016 and Labber Quantum in 2019.

"Joining forces with Keysight is a strategic and timely opportunity to accelerate the development and delivery of our industry-leading solutions," said Joseph Emerson, Ph.D., Quantum Benchmark CEO, Founder and Chief Scientist. "Together, we bring the world closer to achieving the break-through applications of quantum computing including the design of energy-efficient materials, the acceleration of drug discovery, the promise of quantum machine learning, and so much more."

"As the quantum ecosystem continues to form, Keysight is committed to providing customers with a full suite of solutions for the overall quantum stack. We are pleased to announce the addition of Quantum Benchmark to our portfolio, providing unique capabilities for solving complex qubit error and validation challenges," said Kailash Narayanan, president of Commercial Communications at Keysight. "The talented Quantum Benchmark team will be a valuable addition to Keysight and will further our mission to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world."

