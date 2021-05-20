Kaloom lands new funding for its Unified Edge

Kaloom, a start-up based in Montreal, has secured additional capital for its fully programmable and automated cloud-native edge center networking software solution.

Kaloom's Cloud Edge Fabric is an automated and programmable network fabric with built-in support for network slicing featuring an embedded multi-Terabit per second (Tbps) 5G UPF that is a highly performant, scalable, low latency cloud native solution. Coupled with the Unified Edge solution, which integrates Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform into the Cloud Edge Fabric, the solution can streamline and optimize resources at the edge.

Kaloom said it is in active Proof of Concept (PoCs) trials with over 10 tier-one global communication service providers. In April, Kaloom announced an expanded partnership with Telenor and the integration of its 5G packet core UPF within Telenor’s larger ecosystem of integrated partner solutions.

The new funding brings the total amount raised by Kaloom to US$32.5 million, Series A. As a part of new financing, Alternative Capital Group (ACG) has become the majority shareholder of Kaloom.









Kaloom also announced the appointment of Stéphane Boisvert as Kaloom’s President. Boisvert has held executive positions with Pivotal (Acquired by VMware), Bell, Sun Microsystems and IBM.

Kaloom’s founder, Laurent Marchand, will retain his role of Chief Executive Officer and focus more on accelerating innovation and feature velocity to serve the market demands.

“The investment from ACG is a vote of confidence for Kaloom’s disruptive solutions and business model,” said Boisvert. “If you look at what Kaloom is doing with its software defined architecture, Kaloom is leaps and bounds ahead of the competition. It would require a company to turn its business model upside down to replicate Kaloom’s technology and business model. I am looking forward to working with the phenomenal leadership team to bring to market a truly programmable, networking fabric, which is disrupting how differentiated services will be delivered from the 5G enabled cloud edge.”

