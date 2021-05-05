Juniper intros Security Director Cloud for managing SASE

Juniper Networks introduced a cloud-based portal that distributes connectivity and security services to sites, users and applications, as well as manages customers’ SASE transformations.

Juniper said its new Security Director Cloud bridges organizations’ current security deployments with their future SASE rollouts by providing security that is managed anywhere and everywhere, on-premises and in the cloud, from the cloud. Benefits include

Experience-led management to facilitate network transformation. It features zero-touch provisioning and intuitive configuration wizards for secure connectivity, content security and advanced threat prevention for both on-premises and cloud-based security policy. In addition, a multi-directional sync between cloud-hosted and on-premises management and individual firewalls provides a cohesive management experience that supports a seamless and secure shift to a SASE architecture.

Unified policies across physical, virtual and cloud-based security. Customers can create security policies — including user- and application-based access, IPS, anti-malware and web security policies — that follow users, devices or applications as they move to new locations, and automatically apply them. This unified policy construct across traditional and cloud-delivered security vehicles minimizes operational overhead otherwise required to recreate policies from one platform to another and decreases attack vectors inadvertently created by human error.

Validated security effectiveness. Juniper provides cyberattack protection that has been validated by objective, third-party testing to be more than 99% effective against network and application exploits, new and commodity malware, IoT botnets and other attack techniques targeted at the edge and in the data center. This includes achieving the highest security efficacy rating at 99.5% from CyberRatings.org compared to leading security vendors for Enterprise Firewall, and 100% effectiveness with zero false positives in ICSA Labs’ Advanced Threat Defense test in Q4 of 2020. Security Director Cloud delivers policies empowered with these proven threat prevention technologies, ensuring quick access to applications and consistent security enforcement.

Visibility into threat behaviors across the entire network with Security Director Insights. Security Director Cloud features correlated visibility into attacks across the network by bringing together threat detection information – including detections from other vendors’ products – into an attack timeline, and it enables one-touch mitigation to quickly address gaps in defense.

“Juniper is leading the move into the SASE market with a great management experience, putting our customers and their teams first,” said Samantha Madrid, VP of Security Business & Strategy at Juniper Networks. “With the introduction of Security Director Cloud, we’re able to meet customers where they are as they transition to a SASE architecture by delivering networking and security services from the cloud to sites, users and applications around the world. Security Director Cloud is like ‘iCloud’ for security operators, providing the ‘and’ strategy that enables our enterprise, cloud and service provider customers to transform their networks seamlessly and securely.”



