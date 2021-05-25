Juniper extends its multivendor Intent-based automation to VMware NSX, SONiC

Juniper Networks announced version 4.0 of Apstra software, the multi-vendor, intent-based data center networking solution acquired earlier in the year.





Apstra 4.0 brings new support for VMware NSX-T 3.0 and Enterprise SONiC, in addition to previously supported data center switching from Juniper, Nvidia (Nvidia Cumulus), Arista Networks and Cisco Systems. The Apstra software also has new intent extensions and connectivity templates that provide a more simple and flexible way of connecting attached systems. Additionally, Juniper is offering Apstra with Juniper Networks QFX Series switches and SRX Series Services Gateways.

Juniper underscored its commitment to preserving Apstra as an open and multi-vendor system. Customers can scale with the Apstra software, removing hardware and operational constraints and accelerating data center evolution.

“Organizations are looking for new ways to enhance the experience of users and operators in the data center,” said Mike Bushong, VP Data Center, Juniper Networks. “Our Apstra software provides the perfect foundation by delivering closed-loop automation, analytics and assurance for intent-based networking across vendors. In operations, speed is nothing without control, and with the newest Apstra extensions and multi-vendor solutions, teams can make changes more quickly with predictable outcomes.”

See video:

https://youtu.be/DMqkRkiaZPg



