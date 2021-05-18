Intel's Mobileye wins ADAS design contract with Toyota

Toyota Motor Corp. selected Intel and ZF to develop advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for use in multiple vehicle platforms starting in the next few years.

As part of the agreement, ZF, one of the world’s largest producers of automotive cameras driven by Mobileye technology, will also supply its Gen 21 mid-range radar and be responsible for the integration of camera and radar in Toyota vehicles.

ZF and Mobileye will collaborate closely to produce advanced camera technology integrated with ZF radar technology to power key advanced driver-assistance platforms in Toyota vehicles.

ZF’s Gen21 mid-range radar is a high-performance 77 GHz front radar designed to meet 2022+ Euro NCAP 5-Star Safety Ratings and enable L2/L2+ Automated Driving functions.