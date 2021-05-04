Infinera releases metro-optimized 400G pluggable solutions

Infinera announced the availability of metro-optimized 400G pluggable optics-based solutions for its XTM Series and GX Series Compact Modular Platforms.

The new capabilities complement the company’s 600G/800G embedded optics technology, enabling network operators to cost-effectively scale their networks to meet the relentless growth of bandwidth with optimized optical networking solutions from the edge to the core.

The new XTM Series Enhanced 400G Flexponder module and GX Series CHM1R Open ROADM-compliant dual-400G sled will support a broad range of 400G pluggable optics, including 400G XR/ZR+ optics. In addition to point-to-point applications, the XTM and GX will leverage the point-to-multipoint capabilities of XR optics to substantially simplify networks and drive down costs.

Infinera says the combination of 400G support across both platforms enables network operators to support optimized solutions across both 300 mm- and 600 mm-deep network infrastructure with industry-leading low power and high density.

“The move to 400G in metro/regional optimized DWDM platforms is a major step that we welcome,” said Dave Eddy, Chief Operating Officer at Neos Networks. “Our extensive U.K. network is built on the XTM Series, and 400G capabilities provide Neos Networks with another option for those segments in our network that see the highest demand. We look forward to capitalising on this technology in our network to enable the company to maintain its position of running one of the most advanced optical networks across the U.K.”

“Pluggable optics have always been at the heart of our metro strategy, and over the years we have achieved many industry firsts with the use of pluggable optics in transport platforms,” said Glenn Laxdal, Senior Vice President, Global Product Line Management at Infinera. “Expanding our capabilities to include the latest generation of 400G optics, combined with our industry-leading 600G/800G optics, provides customers with best-in-class solutions to address applications across their networks.”

https://www.infinera.com/press-release/infinera-expands-open-optical-portfolio-to-include-latest-generation-of-400g-pluggable-optics