Infinera introduces XR Optics-powered coherent pluggables

Infinera introduced a suite of coherent optical pluggables based on its XR optics technology and designed to seamlessly address point-to-point and point-to-multipoint transport applications from the network edge to the core.

Infinera’s new suite of vertically integrated ICE-XR pluggables will support a range of transport rates, including 100G, 400G, and 800G, and utilize industry-standard form factors such as QSFP-28, QSFP-DD, and CFP2 to enable ease of deployment in a wide variety of router and transport devices.

ICE-XR can be seamlessly software configured between point-to-point and point-to-multipoint operations. In multipoint applications, Infinera says its ICE-XR can reduce the total number of transceivers in a service provider network by 50% or more and simplify their network architectures by eliminating electrical aggregation points and driving down capital expense and operational complexity. Initial ICE-XR pluggables are scheduled for release in 2022.

“We have been engaged with 100+ network operators globally and the feedback that we have received has surpassed anything I have seen in my 35+ years of experience in successfully bringing game-changing technologies to market,” said Dave Welch, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Infinera. “Leveraging the innovative capabilities of XR optics, ICE-XR will enable Infinera to create a completely new market with functionality that is uniquely positioned to address the point-to-multipoint traffic demands at the rapidly growing network edge and provide TCO savings of as much as 70%. Additionally, with Infinera’s deep vertical integration, ICE-XR will enable us to address the rapidly growing market for point-to-point pluggable coherent applications with a differentiated and cost-reduced solution.”

https://www.infinera.com/innovation/xr-optics

Australia's NBN Co tests Infinera's XR optics Australia, Infinera, NBN Co NBN Co, Australia’s wholesale open-access broadband provider, completed a successful proof of concept of Infinera's XR optics-based point-to-multipoint coherent optical technology. The trial demonstrated XR optics’ compatibility within the nbn Transit Network, a DWDM network spanning over 65,000 km across Australia.Infinera said the trial highlighted the ability of XR optics to dramatically simplify transport network architecture while reducing CapEx... READ MORE

Coherent, Infinera, XR Optics Infinera and American Tower completed the first point-to-multipoint coherent optical transmission in a carrier network environment in Latin America. This field trial was conducted with Infinera’s XR optics technology over American Tower’s Passive Optical Network (PON) network in Colombia. The trial demonstrated XR optics’ compatibility with existing GPON traffic over a single-fiber PON deployment in a metro regional area.The proof of concept... READ MORE

Virgin Media tests Infinera XR optics Infinera, UK, Virgin Virgin Media has trialed prototype Infinera XR optics technology in its network in Reading, UK to send and receive data at up to 400Gbps in a single fiber.In 2019, Virgin Media trialed 10Gbps symmetric full fiber home broadband technology in Papworth, Cambridgeshire. Infinera said this new trial goes a step beyond that, demonstrating that the operator’s passive fiber optic access network (PON) – which provides multiple premises with full fiber... READ MORE

Infinera Infinera announced a collaboration with II-VI, a global leader in optical communications modules, to bring to market XR optics-based networking solutions. The companies said partnership will result in the introduction of a family of easily deployable, pluggable XR optics offerings applicable across a wide variety of market applications. Infinera said XR optics enables radically more efficient and cost-effective solutions for the transport networking... READ MORE